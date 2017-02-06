Award-winning author inspires students at Claydon High School

Author Cathy Cassidy with Claydon Primary School pupils Maddie Smith, Aimee Burningham and Annabelle Cartwright

A best-selling children’s author visited students at Claydon High School on Friday to inspire the next generation of budding writers.

Cathy Cassidy meets students and signs their books at Claydon High School Cathy Cassidy meets students and signs their books at Claydon High School

Cathy Cassidy, who has twice won the prestigious ‘Queen of Teen’ book award, spoke to girls from year 7 and 8, as well as pupils from years 5 and 6 from Claydon Primary School, about her love of writing.

Christine Leggett, learning resource centre manger, said the students were thrilled by her visit.

She said: “We regularly invite authors to the school to give presentations and hold workshops for different year groups .

Cathy Cassidy with Clacydon High school pupils Ameilia Carmichael and Lucy Gilbert Cathy Cassidy with Clacydon High school pupils Ameilia Carmichael and Lucy Gilbert

“These visits prove to be extremely rewarding for all involved and are a great way to enthuse students about reading and writing.”

She added: “She spoke about how her readers inspire her and that she has many requests from them to be included in a story”

Cathy stayed long after her talk to sign copies of her new book Broken Heart Club.