Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council with senior member who said people use mental illness ‘as an excuse’ appoints two new mental health champions

PUBLISHED: 15:54 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 October 2018

Babergh councillors met at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Babergh councillors met at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Two mental health champions are to be appointed by a council after one of its senior members controversially said people use mental illness “as an excuse”.

Luke Cresswell. Picture: ARCHANTLuke Cresswell. Picture: ARCHANT

The decision comes after Babergh District Council cabinet member Margaret Maybury recently made comments at a workshop on mental health, sparking an outburst from opposition Labour councillors and members of Suffolk Parent Carers Network.

• See more here

Mrs Maybury denied she was unsympathetic, saying she felt she was misquoted and adding: “I absolutely understand the impact of poor mental health.”

Members of the Labour group presented a motion on Tuesday, October 23 asking that Babergh District Council nominates a mental health champion to liaise between the council and mental health services.

Luke Cresswell, Labour councillor for Sudbury South, who put forward the motion, said: “The council needs to understand mental health better, as some of the Tory members have made some incredibly inappropriate and old fashioned comments.

“Mental health should be a priority across all the local authority’s areas of responsibility and all councillors, whether members of the cabinet or not, can play a positive role in championing mental health on an individual and strategic basis.”

The motion was passed unanimously - but councillor John Ward, leader of the council, proposed that Babergh appoint not one but two members as mental health champions.

One will work with staff internally and another will lead external activities to support mental health.

One in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and Mr Cresswell believes that “as a community we must be understanding and supportive, not rude and dismissive”.

Mr Ward added: “Mental health is incredibly important - it has a huge impact on the whole of the district and it is our duty to support our community.

“Although we are not directly involved with health or social care provision, as a council we can promote good mental well-being by putting sufficient housing in place and the provision of leisure and recreational facilities.

“We also have a duty to ensure that our staff are all healthy, but it’s also important to address the situation in the families and communities in our district.

“We have made significant improvements over the past two years - we jointly hosted an event this year to mark mental health awareness week, and on mental health awareness day we had specially trained colleagues talking to our staff about their own mental health and wellbeing.”

Speaking after the decision, Mr Cresswell said: “This Labour proposal managed to gain cross party support and is important as it sets a very clear agenda when it comes to mental health.

“Often local authorities and in particular councillors can be behind the times.

“This successful motion is only a foundation and whoever becomes the champion will need to extend this further.

“I’m really glad we now have a firm base of values to work from when it comes to mental health. After recent negative comments, we can draw a line and take a positive approach.”

Topic Tags:

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24