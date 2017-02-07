Barley field set to be sown and grown by robots

Jonathan Gill and Martin Abell of Harper Adams, who are involved in the Hands-Free Hectare project. Archant

Robots operated by three engineers are gearing up to grow a hectare of spring barley in Shropshire.

Harper Adams University’s Hands-Free Hectare project will involve the team farming the field without stepping foot in it.

Researcher Jonathan Gill said: “We’ve created a prototype and tested the automation system on an electric all-terrain vehicle in the field. We’ve proved that it can drive up and down in a consistent straight line. This is what we aim to achieve during our first task of planting the crop.”

The next step will be to incorporate this system onto an Iseki tractor that will be used by the team for drilling and spraying.

Martin Abell of Precision Decisions, the project’s industry partner, admitted it had been a challenge to find systems that worked with the vehicles in conditions that robots aren’t normally put in, but the project had gained a lot of support.