Barn owls fight for attention in today’s picture of the day

These young barn owls help with the camera settings. Picture: Brian Smith (c) copyright citizenside.com

Help can come in all shapes and sizes - but we are not sure if these barn owls are helping or hindering this poor photographer.

iwitness member Brian Smith managed to capture this comical scene while he was watching a birds of prey flying display at the Raptor Foundation in Woodhurst, near Huntingdon.

These two barn owls landed perfectly on a fellow photographer’s camera, setting up the ideal shot for Mr Smith - and he could not resist snapping away.

