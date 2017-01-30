Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Barrister questions security levels at John Lewis store on Ipswich’s Futura Park

09:58 30 January 2017

John Lewis, Ipswich

John Lewis, Ipswich

A drug-addicted shoplifter was able to walk out of Ipswich’s John Lewis five times in six weeks with high-value items before being caught, a court heard.

Comment

Dean Saunders, of Tayberry Place, Ipswich, stole televisions, expensive coffee machines and speakers until finally being arrested on Christmas Eve after changing into shorts in the hope of deceiving police officers looking for him.

His barrister Steven Dyble, told Ipswich Crown Court: “Literally he’s walked in and walked out. It may say something about the lack of security at John Lewis’.”

Saunders had been due to be sentenced after previously pleading guilty for five counts of shoplifting.

However, Judge John Devaux adjourned the case in order for a drug rehabilitation requirement to be considered.

Prosecutor Gerard Renouf said all the offences occurred at the same store in Futura Park, Ipswich.

Another man was also involved in two of them.

At just after 2pm on November 16 Saunders went to the shop’s audio section and walked out with a boom speaker worth £210.

The 28-year-old did the same thing again at around 1pm on November 18 when he put another £210 speaker under his hoodie before leaving.

On December 2 Saunders and another man carried a large Sage coffee machine priced at £1,595 out of the store.

Saunders returned on December 14 just before 8pm. He picked up a Delonghi coffee machine worth £549.95, and a blender priced at £99.95, before walking out.

When a worker chased after Saunders he put the items down and said: “I will stab you bruv. I will stab you.”

Saunders went back again at 11.30am on Christmas Eve with another man and stole two televisions.

A member of staff went after them, but was threatened. The men ran off with one carrying the televisions both valued at £369.

Police responded to an urgent call for help and saw Saunders, who had gone into a shop to change his clothes, come out wearing shorts.

The court was told Saunders had a large number of previous convictions including 48 for theft and similar offences.

Saunders is now scheduled to be sentenced on February 17.

He is currently remanded in custody.

Keywords: John Devaux Ipswich Crown Court

Cyclist who was seriously injured in Newmarket crash has died, police confirm

09:37 Chris Shimwell
A 25-year-old has died after last week's crash on the A142 Fordham Road in Landwade near Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley Photography

The cyclist involved in a serious collision on the A142 Fordham Road near Newmarket last week has died, police have said.

Cost of Suffolk Constabulary’s quest to find missing airman Corrie McKeague tops £300,000

09:05 Colin Adwent
Corrie McKeague

As the search for missing Corrie McKeague continues, police have revealed they have already spent more than £300,000 on wages, overtime, forensic examinations and CCTV viewing teams.

A12 closed at Kelvedon overnight at weekends in February for bridge works

29 minutes ago Will Lodge
The A12 in Essex

Two major roads in Essex – the A12 and the A120 – have overnight closures this week while maintenance work is carried out by Highways England.

Woman hurt after becoming trapped between building and car in Lavenham

10:04 Emily Townsend
Bolton Street in Lavenham. Image by Gregg Brown

Firefighters were called and part of a wall was demolished to help free a woman who became trapped between a building and a car in Lavenham this morning.

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

07:46 Chris Shimwell
Emily Howell

A new police officer aiming to crack down on illegal parking in Bury St Edmunds has been praised for issuing more than 100 tickets in her first few weeks – including one for the man who hired her.

Foyer for Ipswich set to close at the end of March

3 minutes ago Paul Geater
The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

The Foyer for Ipswich in Star Lane is set to close on March 31 after it failed to win a Suffolk County Council contract to support young people in the town.

Clacton foster carer becomes vice-president of national Fostering Network

6 minutes ago Angela Singer
Darren Harman-Page and wife Karen

A Clacton man whose family has fostered children for more than 20 years, along with three birth and four adopted children, has become vice-president of the national Fostering Network.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after fleeing scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

Suffolk Police attended the incident

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Gallery: Mat Bayfield’s record-breaking charity walk at Glemham Hall for The Brain Tumour Charity

Mat Bayfield's 'Walk and Talk' fundraising walk for The Brain Tumour Charity on Sunday from Glemham Hall. Pictured with his girlfriend, Kelly Pritchard. Credit: Seanna Hughes.

Woman hurt after becoming trapped between building and car in Lavenham

Bolton Street in Lavenham. Image by Gregg Brown

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

THE FULLER FLAVOUR: New signings could boost Ipswich Town’s flagging season

Preston's Jordan Hugill is beaten to the ball by Christophe Berra

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

A container ship

From Gavin Johnson to Romeo Zondervan - 70-61 of Ipswich Town’s greatest 100 players

Have any of George Burley's play-off winning squad made this edition of Terry Hunt's top 100 ITFC players?

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24