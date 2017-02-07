Overcast

BBC Big Band trombonist Gordon Campbell teaches 150 children at The Royal Hospital School

16:23 08 February 2017

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

A legendary BBC trombonist introduced more than 150 primary school children to the world of classical music at a prestigious school in Suffolk.

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

The youngsters from around the county gathered at The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, which held its inaugural ‘Blast Off!’ event this week.

Children were encouraged to develop a love for brass and percussion instruments.

They enjoyed a series of workshops and interactive music, before delivering a performance of two pieces of music they had learnt during the day to their parents.

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

Gordon Campbell, the principal trombonist of the BBC Big Band, was the event leader.

He is widely regarded as one of the leading trombone players in the country and has performed with legends including Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles and Shirley Bassey.

He said: “After performing to a sell-out crowd here last February with the BBC Big Band, I was struck by the enthusiasm of the music department, so when they asked to head this project, I jumped at the chance.

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

“Playing the trombone has given me a lifetime of pleasure, so I loved being able to pass that on to the next generation of players.”

A spokesman for the school described his involvement as a “real coup”.

The spokesman added: “Borne out of concern that certain instruments are facing extinction, and building on the now well-established ‘Sing Up! Suffolk’ event, the day was designed to offer huge amounts of fun whilst delivering key educational opportunities such as improvisation and experimenting with different types of musical styles and genres.

Various primary schools visit Royal Hospital School to perform with their instruments at the Blast Off event.

“Following a day of workshops and interactive activities, the children capped the day off with a performance of two pieces of music they had learnt for their parents.

“Using the revolutionary plastic pBuzzes and pBones, this mini-concert was a multi-coloured celebration of brass and percussion playing – one the school hopes to repeat in the future.”

The primary schools involved were: South Lee School (Bury St Edmunds), Holbrook Primary, Stutton Primary, Bentley Primary, Copdock Primary, Rolph School (Clacton), St Andrews (Sudbury), The Oaks (Ipswich), Henley, and the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust.

The event was sponsored by Hayes Music and took place on Monday. The Royal Marines Band Service, regarded as the world’s most versatile military music organisation, also had a stand at the event.

