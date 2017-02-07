Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? to feature Bury St Edmunds as Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis traces roots

13:11 07 February 2017

Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Comment
Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven PerryWarwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

Known for his roles in the likes of Star Wars and Life’s Too Short, Warwick visited the Grade I listed Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds for the popular genealogy show.

The programme will air on BBC One on February 15 and will show how the Holywood star’s quest to find out more about his ancestors led him to the iconic Athenaeum on Angel Hill.

Warwick’s search revolved around his great-great-grandfather, Dennis Manning, who was a violinist, playing with Pell’s American Opera Troupe in the 1850s.

Julie Hepton, sales and marketing manager at the venue, explained that the links to the opera troupe is what led Warwick to The Athenaeum.

She said: “In the mid-1800s variety shows were at their height and The Athenaeum, built about a century earlier as a place where locals could gather to play cards, read books, attend parties and generally have a good time, played host to all sorts of entertainers.”

Warwick’s journey through his past is said to throw up its fair share of surprises, especially as the nature of Dennis’ act becomes apparent.

The star of six Leprechaun movies filmed his visit to Bury St Edmunds last year.

Julie said Warwick, who played several roles in the Harry Potter franchise, enjoyed treading the same boards his ancestor trod more than 150 years ago.

The building is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council and managed by Sodexo.

Jo Rayner, borough cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The grand Georgian building has been a focus for the prosperous town and in active use since its opening and the ornate ballroom has changed very little since Dennis played here.

“The way it is used hasn’t changed too much either. Nowadays, it is hugely popular for wedding receptions, balls, conferences, dinners and so on, so it still rings to the sound of music and laughter – just as it did all those years ago.”

Who Do You Think You Are? with Warwick Davis will be aired on BBC One on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm.

• For further information about The Athenaeum, call 01284 758380 or email enquiries.athenaeum.uk@sodexo or visit www.athenaeumbse.co.uk

Keywords: St Edmundsbury Borough Council BBC St Edmundsbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

5 minutes ago Matt Reason
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Bardwell, north east of Bury St Edmunds, is being named by police.

Essex taxi controller who stole £86,000 in fares is jailed

34 minutes ago Will Lodge
Chelmsford Crown Court

A taxi firm worker who pocketed more than £86,000 in fares has been jailed for a year.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

39 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

11 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust were “shocking and disgusting”.

Warwick Davis visits Bury St Edmunds for Who Do You Think You Are?

48 minutes ago Matt Reason
Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

12:57 DAVID GREEN
Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Detection of a tiny amount of a potentially dangerous radioactive isotope on a Suffolk beach may be down to improved monitoring abilities, according to a year-long investigation by the Environment Agency.

Colchester businessman Dylan Rigby fined £174k after FIFA game currency used in ‘parasitic’ gambling site aimed at children

12:34 Matt Reason
FIFA 17 cover

A professional YouTuber and a Colchester businessman who helped to run a gambling website, which let children bet on Premier League matches, have been spared jail.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

Derelect Woodbridge police station

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24