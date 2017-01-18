Beach dog ban at Southwold set for one-month extension

Compromise appears to have been reached over new proposals to extend the ban on dogs from the beach at Southwold – with community leaders set to agree a shorter exclusion time.

There was a huge outcry after council officers had suggested the family pets not be allowed on the whole of the resort’s beach for eight months of the year, from March 1 to October 31.

More than 300 people contacted Waveney District Council and there was a campaign on social media with a new protest group launched.

But next Tuesday, cabinet members will be asked to agree changes that will ban dogs for just six months of the year – one month longer than currently imposed – from April 1 to September 30.

Dogs would need to be kept on leads on the promenade, including the area behind the huts immediately to the north of the Gun Hill café, all year round.

In a report, councillor Stephen Ardley, cabinet member for operational partnerships and Lowestoft Rising, said the council had carried out the review of its dog control orders following changes in the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The new law meant the council’s previous summertime ban would lapse and it now needed to put in place a Public Space Protection Order.

Mr Ardley said the proposals had “generated a vigorous debate amongst visitors and residents alike”.

Of those who responded, 54 were in support of the proposals and 249 were opposed.

There had been two meetings of stakeholders held in Southwold to discuss the issue. The second included the new Southwold and Reydon Dog Owners’ Association.

Mr Ardley said: “The meeting agreed unanimously that the period of the exclusion should be reduced from that proposed to April 1 to September 30 in any year, and the requirement to keep dogs on leads should apply from the northern end of the promenade set aside for beach huts, to the southernmost end of the promenade and that this restriction should apply for the full 12 months of the year.

“Several respondents commented on the need for clearer signs, citing confusion as a possible reason for non-compliance with the current restrictions. Several respondents similarly referred to the need for enforcement.”