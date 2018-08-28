Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

PUBLISHED: 12:06 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:38 03 November 2018

Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Archant © 2018

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Nick ButcherBeccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles and Bungay will no longer have Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) operating in the towns – prompting fears police will lose touch with the communities.

As part of Suffolk Police’s new neighbourhood model the number of PCSOs has been reduced from the equivalent of 81 full-time officers to 48.

And while the scheme will see more than 100 police officers move into Safer Neighbourhood Teams, none will be based in the towns.

Instead both towns will be covered by the police and PCSOs based in Lowestoft.

Castle Hill, Beccles. Picture: Nick ButcherCastle Hill, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Bungay mayor Mick Lincoln said residents “couldn’t help but notice” the declining police presence in the town.

He said: “From the perspective of the people of Bungay we would like to see more police.

“It’s something councillors get asked about; people are concerned the presence is less than it used to be.

“But it’s not as straightforward as that, I’m aware the police are under pressure.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, mayor of Beccles, has had a similar experience with residents.

She said: “This is a substantial change. There used to be a wider pool of resources for the police which seems to have been stripped in the latest reorganisations.

“People find the bobby on the beat really reassuring. I’m convinced just having a police presence affects crime statistics positively – just knowing there is someone to go to.”

And while both mayors were keen to highlight police still reacted quickly in emergency situations they still feel their towns will miss out on a grassroots level.

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick ButcherCCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw added: “You won’t have someone with local knowledge, someone who knows the road names and the town’s major issues.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said he was aware of residents’ fears.

He said: ““I understand the concerns of the people of Beccles - residents want as many officers as possible on the front line.

“The local policing model which has just been introduced has placed an extra 104 police officers into the Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

“In order to do this some police roles have been civilianised, officers have been moved from central to local teams and regrettably the number of PCSOs will reduce, but the outcome will be more officers will be available for local policing.”

Topic Tags:

Video WATCH: Man with megaphone protests against First World War centenary music project at Ipswich Waterfront

25 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A man has been protesting the outdoor music project making the end of World War One Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man with a megaphone has been protesting against an outdoor music project marking the end of the First World War at the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

12:40
Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

12:06 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

11:33 Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Christchurch Park fireworks display WILL go ahead, say organisers

10:00 Brad Jones
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Organisers of Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display at Christchurch Park in Ipswich say it will definitely go ahead on Saturday night.

Essex Police hunt Braintree man wanted in connection to assault and theft

08:45 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information in their search for Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a breach of court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.

Shoppers and traders have their first chance to judge Ipswich Cornhill

40 minutes ago Paul Geater
Saturday morning crowds enjoying the new-look Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Weekend shoppers and Ipswich traders were keen to see the town’s new Cornhill after it was finally reopened after nine months’ work to redesign the heart of the town centre.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24