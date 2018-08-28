Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google. Archant

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 8.10am on Friday, October 19, a white Toyota Yaris and a red For Fiesta collided on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles, at the junction with Duke Street.

Both drivers had to be cut from their cars by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris, a woman in her 80s, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with serious chest injuries - where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Ford Fiesta driver sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the James Paget Hospital, but has since been discharged.

A police spokesman added: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the driving manner of the vehicles before the collision, or who may have any has dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Walchester at Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team by calling 101 and quoting reference CAD 60 of 19 October.”