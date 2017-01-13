Better CCTV pictures released by police investigating disappearance of Corrie McKeague in Bury St Edmunds

Corrie McKeague's last ever sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds. Archant

Updated CCTV pictures have been released this afternoon by detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie McKeague in Bury St Edmunds.

The photos are new images of people believed to have been pictured in earlier, grainy images released by the force.

Officers have combed through hundreds of hours of footage to trace the journeys of those people, to find clearer pictures of them elsewhere in the town.

These are potentially key witnesses who could help officers determine the 23-year-old’s whereabouts.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist. We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.”

As before, all of the images show individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the time of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie at 3.25am on Saturday, September 24 in Brentgovel Street.

Det Supt Elliott said: “Our extensive enquiries are ongoing with continuing CCTV analysis, searches and background work looking into all aspects of Corrie’s life.

“As part of our ongoing work to find him, the police team have trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage to search for any images of Corrie but also to identify all of those who were in the vicinity around the time of the last confirmed sighting to see if there’s anything they may be able to tell us that may help.

“It remains important that we identify everyone who was in the area of the ‘horseshoe’ in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.”

Corrie was last seen walking down Brentgovel Street, before turning right into the horseshoe-shaped area opposite Short Brackland.

Following previous appeals, the vast majority of those in the area sought from CCTV have been identified, traced and spoken to by police officers, but there remain a small number who have not yet been identified.

All of those pictured are potential witnesses who may have information that can assist and detectives are asking them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

A police spokeswoman said officers wanted to thank all those who had called in or viewed images at the pod in Bury and given names, and this information continues to be followed up.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 01473 782019.

Alternatively use the non-emergency police number 101.