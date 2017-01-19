Bid to scrap Colchester bus lane over fears drivers are making ‘dangerous’ U-turns

Colchester GV: High Street/East Hill bus lane

Campaigners are launching a bid to scrap a bus lane which they claim is forcing drivers to make dangerous U-turns at the bottom of Colchester High Street.

Members of the town’s civic society have sent a letter to authorities urging them to fix the problem after a video showing drivers attempting the manoeuvre went viral.

The clip was posted on the society’s Facebook page earlier this week and has already collected almost 40,000 views.

Society chair Jo Edwards said in the letter: “Vehicles are frequently interacting with pedestrians on the shared use pavement which runs across the entrance to Lewis Gardens.

“Following representations from many people who have had frightening and dangerous encounters with vehicles on this busy section of pavement, Colchester Civic Society has decided to campaign for the removal of the All Saints bus lane at the junction of High Street and Queen Street, because we consider this to be the only viable way to eliminate a serious problem.”

Several concerned residents are now backing the society’s bid to scrap the bus lane, with 200 commenting on the group’s Facebook post.

Responding to the video, one man posted an image of a car thought to have been involved in an accident while trying to attempt the U-turn this afternoon.

Another commenter said they had seen drivers turn right at the traffic lights heading towards East Hill from the High Street, which he feared is “dangerous”.

In the letter, which has been sent to all relevant authorities, Ms Edwards added: “We recognise that the bus lane was introduced with the best of intentions, as part of a number of measures designed to reduce the traffic flow and consequent pollution through the town centre and help the police in the control of anti-social behaviour by stopping the flow of young drivers doing circuits of the town centre at night.

“However circumstances have changed. The North Hill bus lane has been successful in stopping most private vehicles travelling from north to south through the town. This means that the All Saints bus lane does not serve to reduce through traffic.

“At best it can only serve to stop private vehicles entering the town centre from Southway at Butt Road in order to access Queen Street and Priory Street and force them to do so via Brook Street and East Hill.”

An Essex Highways spokesman said people’s safety is paramount and that drivers should be aware of this.

“It is essential drivers respect the safety of pedestrians and other motorists at all times and take care when manoeuvring, especially when driving in a busy town centre environment,” they said.

