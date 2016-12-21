Bin collections in Ipswich will change next week only for the Christmas holidays

Phil Smart with a team of refuse collectors and the leaflet highlighting the Christmas changes Archant

Rubbish collections are changed in Ipswich next week to avoid the bank holiday on the day after Boxing Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Each day next week the collection will be a day later than normal – with those who would normally have their rubbish collected on Friday getting it taken away on Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

See here for a list of when you put your bins out this Christmas.

Also for the next two weeks there will be no collections of brown bins for compostable rubbish – there is less at this time of the year and this will allow crews to put more effort into clearing the black bins filled with general waste.

The normal collections of blue or black bins will resume on January 3 – the borough’s teams normally only work four days a week so there is no disruption in normal weeks with a bank holiday.

Ipswich council portfolio holder for waste collection Phil Smart joined crews to help distribute leaflets highlighting the changes to homes in the town earlier this month.