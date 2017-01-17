Partly Cloudy

Birch Farm Nursery launches appeal against ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

16:21 17 January 2017

Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery

Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery

A nursery in Hintlesham is appealing its latest Ofsted report after it’ received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Comment

Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery in Silver Hill, Hintlesham was inspected on December 13 by inspector Jacqueline Mason, who judged the nursery to be inadequate in all areas, despite previously achieving a ‘good’ rating in October 2014.

But the nursery has raised concerns with the report’s findings and said it was going through an appeal process.

Among the report’s findings were comments that: “The provider does not ensure that the premises and resources are fit for purpose and suitable for children.

“Some of the flooring in areas used by children is in a condition that poses a tripping hazard. Some toys are not clean or in working order.”

Other concerns highlighted were that staff “were not deployed effectively,” and that “staff do not provide a stimulating and welcoming environment where children develop self-esteem and pride in their achievements.”

A spokeswoman from Ofsted said they were unable to confirm whether the inspection report had gone to appeal or respond to individual complaints.

The report outlined five welfare requirement notices that needed to be completed by January 6, but Ofsted said it was unable to say whether these conditions had been met.

An Ofsted spokesman added: “We are continuing to work with this provider to ensure that they meet the necessary requirements.

“We are unable to comment while this is ongoing, but will publish an outcome summary when appropriate.”

It is not yet known when Ofsted plans to publish an updated summary.

A spokesman from the nursery said they were unable to comment while the appeal process was ongoing, but confirmed it had appealed the report’s findings.

Providers considered to be inadequate will not be eligible for funding for new children until they improve, according to Suffolk County Council, but said it was working alongside Ofsted and the nursery.

“When a provider receives an inadequate judgement from Ofsted, the local authority early years and childcare service writes to the setting to inform it that funding for any new children will not be available until there is an improved judgement. This is in line with statutory guidance. All settings that are members of the Suffolk list of providers are aware of this statutory requirement.

“The service allocates an early years and childcare quality and access adviser to work with any setting that is judged inadequate, to monitor progress.

“There is an expectation that the setting will work co-operatively with Suffolk County Council to address the concerns raised by Ofsted. The adviser keeps the authority informed of the progress being made.

“We have taken the first steps in contacting Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery in connection with their recent Ofsted inspection and we will be monitoring closely the progress made.”

