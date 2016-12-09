Birchwood Primary School in Martlesham Heath celebrates Outstanding rating from Ofsted

Birchwood Primary Schoo, have received an 'outstanding' Ofsted report. To celebrate their achievement, the school held a 'festival of learning' for two days which included activities such as dance, forest school and games. Head teacher Mr Cloke with the school council. Archant

A primary school in Martlesham Heath has been awarded Ofsted’s top rating of Outstanding in its latest report – and held a two-day festival of learning with parents to celebrate.

Birchwood Primary School in Valiant Road was inspected in October, and was judged to have improved from its Good rating in 2011 to Outstanding in all areas.

The team of three inspectors said the school had a “clear and unwavering focus on learning,” and recognised comments from parents that the school was “almost like a family.”

Thrilled headteacher Steve Cloke said: “I am incredibly delighted and proud, and feel it reflects the previous best part of 10 years of hard work, dedication and commitment of parents, pupils, staff and governors.

“We are particularly delighted with the way Ofsted spoke so highly of the school’s outstanding curriculum – especially when there is so much in the media surrounding the [difficulty of] the new 2016 tests for years two and six.

“The inspectors even commented that they had never been offered runner bean relish made by the pupils from produce in our garden before, too.”

And to mark the Outstanding award, the school organised a host of workshops on Monday and Tuesday in which pupils from different year groups and parents were able to participate.

Workshops included how to programme crumble robots to follow a certain path, dance routines, baking dough and chocolate and courgette buns, fire-building with marshmallow toasting, and sports.

“The pupils have absolutely loved it, they have been really, really excited,” Mr Cloke said. “There are not many schools that are outstanding, and different schools celebrate that in different ways.

“We felt that actually the report was a really true report of what goes on, and what goes on here is really exciting teaching and learning, so we should have a festival celebrating that.

“It’s important this is not our final destination and we are certainly not resting on our laurels,” Mr Cloke added.

“There are so many exciting ideas in the pipeline and those decisions will be made over the next couple of months.”