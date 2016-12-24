Bishop’s Highpoint prison visit aims to show inmates they are ‘not forgotten’ at Christmas

Bishop Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, is pictured in Mendlesham. Archant

The Bishop of Dunwich is set to spend Christmas morning in prison – meeting inmates who can feel the separation from their families acutely at this time of year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, part of the team at the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, will be attending HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, a category C, including life sentences, male prison near Newmarket.

He will be aking a service for scores of prisoners and then having a cup of tea with them afterwards.

Bishop Mike said: “Christmas is a time which can be especially hard, when the lack of contact with family and friends is felt especially sharply and there’s a more intense sense of isolation.

“In most prisons there’s no visiting on Christmas day and prisoners can’t send or receive presents, so going in on Christmas Day as a Bishop feels particularly significant, showing inmates they have not been forgotten and that they are not as isolated as they might otherwise feel.

“The message of Christmas is that God is with us, even in the most surprising and unlikely of places. I hope that something of this message will come through to inmates.

“For me, I’m reminded that Jesus identified with the prisoner when he said ‘when I was in prison you visited me’ in the gospel of Matthew.”

Rev Tony Fowler, Chaplain at HMP Highpoint, said: “Most prisoners try to treat Christmas day as any other to help them get through it.

“Therefore the Prisoners who attend Chapel on Christmas morning often find that it is about the only thing that marks it out as being any different to every other day.

“But many of them are able to get a real sense of what Christmas is really all about and feel God’s presence in a way they may never have felt before and they feel particularly valued when a Bishop is prepared to spend time with them on Christmas Day.”

It has become a tradition at the prison to invite a bishop to take the Christmas morning service.