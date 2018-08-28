Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retailers are keeping deals under wraps ahead of Black Friday

PUBLISHED: 20:00 03 November 2018

Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday is coming - but will shoppers on Suffolk’s high streets be getting their hands on big bargains this year or will the best offers be online?

Shoppers will hit the sales in November. Picture: PHIL MORLEYShoppers will hit the sales in November. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Black Friday - adopted from the America where huge sales are launched after Thanksgiving - is now one of the biggest shopping days in the UK calendar. This year it falls on Friday, November 23.

But with just three weeks to go retailers in Ipswich are playing their cards close to their chests.

Sailmakers and the Buttermarket shopping centre have urged people to “watch this space” as specific details of the top offers will be released as we approach the global phenomenon.

Julie Mcgee from the Sailmakers marketing team, said: “None of the big retailers want to give away what they are doing too early otherwise neighbouring stores are likely to offer better deals.”

Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich will see numerous sales in their stores. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich will see numerous sales in their stores. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She admitted that most bargain hunters are likely to shop online.

She continued: “We are getting more and more sales online each year and the main increase our stores will see are higher numbers of click and collects.”

How long do you have to grab a bargain?

Traditionally the Black Friday sales kick off at midnight and last 24 hours but in more recent years offers have been made available in the days preceding it and have stretched across the weekend to Cyber Monday.

The 24-hour sale will start off the Christmas shopping season. Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe 24-hour sale will start off the Christmas shopping season. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

This week of big sales now kick starts the Christmas shopping rush for retailerss, with Cyber Monday frequently charted as the busiest online shopping day of the year,

What can you expect?

Black Friday receives mixed reactions year on year- with many people thinking it’s a waste of time, while others spend hours queuing up to get cut price TVs and games consoles and heavily discounted clothing from big name fashion brand.

Some years we have seen websites crash under the weight of traffic and people physically clashing as they fight to be the first one through the doors of stores like Asda.

On Facebook Katie Versey commented: “I don’t understand why we do it over here. It’s a post Thanksgiving sale and we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving.”

While others enjoy the day of doorstopping discounts, including Michelle Cook who says: “It’s a great way to get better discounts for Christmas- and yes it is an American thing but why not participate if it benefits loads of families?”

Lindsay McCafferty argued: “It’s consumerism gone mad- most things are inflated in price in the run up to Black Friday so that you think you are getting a deal on the day. Proven by Amazon selling a games console for £329.99 right now that you can buy direct from Nintendo for £279.99. What’s the betting on Black Friday it is reduced to £279?”

Faye Walsh agreed: “There seems to be a sale on every other weekend at most retailers anyway, they’re all fighting to stay alive all year round. I’m not convinced it is anything more than just another sale but with a fancy name making you think you’re getting a better deal than what was being offered in the sale the previous weekend.”

Where in Suffolk can I pick up the hottest deals?

There are long lists of retailers who will be taking part in the sale- and we would advise keeping an eye on their websites for full details. Here are a few of the ones that regularly take part in the promotions:

Debenhams, Jack Wills, H&M, Game, Burton, Topshop, Marks and Spencer, River Island, The Works, Boots, Tesco, Swarovski, Jessops, Currys PC World, JD Sports and Phase Eight.

Topic Tags:

Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

7 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks were asked to move back as the bonfire blazed Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Retailers are keeping deals under wraps ahead of Black Friday

20:00 Sophie Barnett
Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday is coming - but will shoppers on Suffolk’s high streets be getting their hands on big bargains this year or will the best offers be online?

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

17:35 Adam Howlett
There were reports of large volumes of smoke coming from the old While Lion pub in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Video Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

17:16 James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Kesgrave parkrunner Susie Dyer: ‘Her enthusiasm and cheery smile will be in our hearts forever’

17:10 Steve Russell
'Her sunny disposition made people warm to her' - Susie Dyer Picture: Courtesy Ben Dyer

Londoner Susie adored her adopted Suffolk, and Ipswich Town. During a full life she corresponded with a prisoner on Death Row, and took up parkrunning at Kesgrave at 68

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

More than eight years of jail time was handed out in Suffolk and Essex this week. Two years of that went to a man who cut a mental health nurse - read the full details here.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

15:44 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24