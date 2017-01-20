Blaze destroys car and damages shop in Clacton

File picture of Essex fire engines.

Arsonists set fire to bin bags in Clacton last night, firefighters believe.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flames spread to a number of cars and a shop in Pallister Road after the blaze broke out in the early hours of today.

Two fire engines were called to the scene at around 2.43am and found a car had been destroyed.

Crews from Clacton tackled the blaze and managed to put it out by 3.09am.

Another vehicle had smoke damage and a nearby shop front had also been damaged.

Pallister Road is close to Clacton seafront.

The cause of the fire was recorded as deliberate, and the incident has been passed onto police.

An investigation has been launched into suspected arson.