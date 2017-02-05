Blaze tears through barn at Cressing Park Farm, home to an equestrian centre

Firefighters currently tackling a large barn fire in Cressing have issued a smoke warning for the area.

Two fire engines from Braintree were sent to Braintree Road in the village at 12.48am today to reports a barn close to an equestrian centre – which measured 20 metres by 50 metres – was completely alight.

Firefighters spent 12 hours at Cressing Farm Park, which is owned by AWM Potatoes and is also home to Deanswood Equestrian Centre.

No-one was injured and no animals were hurt in the blaze, a fire spokeswoman said.

Crews worked to save farm equipment, including horse boxes and agricultural machines by removing them.

They also worked to protect nearby buildings used as offices. Despite their best efforts, the barn was destroyed, the spokeswoman added.

Hay and pallets were found inside it, and at 11am fire officers at the scene reported they were trying to remove as much hay as possible.

Neighbours woke to the smell of burning and, as the wind changed direction, large clouds of smoke blew across Braintree Road.

Those living on the housing estate opposite were urged keep their windows and doors shut while crews made steady progress.

Residents took to social media to describe the scene.

One said: “I opened my window and shut [it] again, the smell of burning is in the air and I thought that was fog outside but think it could be the smoke.”

While another wrote: “I can see a police warning sign on the B1018 and hear loads of banging and large vehicles.”

The owner of Deanswood Equestrian Centre confirmed that all of her horses were safe and, despite fears they had lost hey and feed in the blaze, their supplies were still intact.

She praised the fire service for their rapid response and said they had worked hard to prevent the blaze spreading.

At 4am, the crews changed shifts and fire engines from Tiptree, Maldon, Thaxted and Leaden Roding were sent to the scene.