Bleak conditions set to make way for warmer weather in coming days

Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER ©archant2017

A biting spell of cold weather is expected to make way for warmer temperatures over the coming days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk experienced a weekend of miserable conditions – with wintry temperatures and chilly winds bringing rain, sleet and snow showers across the county.

It led Suffolk police to warn drivers to take extra care, as officers responded to several collisions on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The westbound carriageway of the A14 was closed for almost three hours on the Orwell Bridge after three cars collided at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

Snow covered start to Sunday in Suffolk. Picture: HAWK HONEY Snow covered start to Sunday in Suffolk. Picture: HAWK HONEY

No one was badly hurt, but part of the bridge’s central barrier was damaged by the impact of the crash – between a Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Golf and Renault Clio.

Firefighters were also called to free trapped drivers following single-vehicle crashes on the eastbound A14 at Haughley, and the A134 at Lawshall, on Sunday morning.

Police advised motorists to drive according to the weather conditions after some overnight snowfall had settled on the roads.

Chilly start to Sunday, with snow covering the ground in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DAVID EBBS Chilly start to Sunday, with snow covering the ground in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DAVID EBBS

Forecasters predicted an overcast and breezy, but warmer outlook for Monday, making way for finer conditions later in the week, with temperatures comparable to France and northern Italy by the end of the week.

Phil Garner, a meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It’s a fairly cloudy picture, with a keen easterly breeze.

“Temperatures eventually get up to five or six degrees, but the wind will remain to make it feel colder. That wind then goes slowly round to the south, bringing temperatures up to 10 or 11C.

Snow covered garden in Horham on Sunday morning. Picture: IAN CHAPMAN Snow covered garden in Horham on Sunday morning. Picture: IAN CHAPMAN

“This time of year sees big swings in wind directions, so we’re quite used to changeable weather.”

Although we look set to enter a warmer spell, Mr Garner warned of hints the colder weather could return later in the month, rendering hopes of an early spring premature.

Recent low temperatures were the result of cold weather from the continent and high pressure over Scandinavia – leading to between one and two inches of snowfall in parts of the region.

Early morning outing on a gloomy Sunday morning in Bramfield. Pcture: ANNA HOLMES Early morning outing on a gloomy Sunday morning in Bramfield. Pcture: ANNA HOLMES

With winds likely to shift into a south-easterly and southerly direction, the pattern of the last few days is likely to be replaced by milder weather – at least until the end of the week.