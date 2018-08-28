BMW driver parks up and walks off on A11 after breakdown

A warning has been to drivers not to leave broken down vehicles on fast roads without calling police after a BMW was left sticking out into a dual carriageway.

Quick word of advice...



If you breakdown on a live carriageway, please move your vehicle OFF the road where possible. If you cannot help but block a live lane, let the police know on 999, as swerving vehicles can cause accidents.



This driver has parked up, and walked off.

There were delays on the A11 between Elveden and the Fiveways Roundabout during the evening rush hour as police dealt with the vehicle, which was partly blocking a live lane.

The road was clear within an hour of the incident on Monday, October 22 and police thanked motorists for their patience while they waited in tailbacks on the busy road, which links Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

However it caused Mildenhall Police to give a “quick word of advice” to other drivers on Twitter.

Officers added: “If you break down on a live carriageway, please move your vehicle off the road where possible.

“If you cannot help but block a live lane, let the police know on 999, as swerving vehicles can cause accidents.

“This driver has parked up, and walked off.”