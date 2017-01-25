BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

A 20-year-old drink-driver who crashed into a tree in East Bergholt has lost his job and his licence.

Charles Eaden, of Park Road, East Bergholt pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to drink-driving in Gandish Road at around 11.20pm on July 14 last year.

A subsequent blood test showed he had 140 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mlgs.

Prosecutor Lesla Small told the court police were called to an accident and found Eaden inside the BMW involved.

He told an officer he had crashed into a tree adding: “I have been drinking tonight. I can’t say how much, but too much.”

Eaden had worked for as a sales and relationship manager for a company in Harwich, but lost his job as a result of the offence.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and was ordered to pay a total of £235 in fines and costs.