BMW smashes into front of older couple’s home in Clacton and driver allegedly flees scene

14:32 12 February 2017

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

The car careered into the front of the house at 1am this morning, smashing down the kitchen wall.

Thankfully the older couple who live in the house on Wellesley Road were unhurt, but the fire service were called to isolate the gas mains and the police also attended.

It is thought that the driver fled the scene. Essex Police have been contacted for more details and are yet to respond.

The crash was posted on Facebook by the daughter of the couple who lived at the house.

She said the car was BMW X5, which is a large 4x4 vehicle.

She posted on The Spotted in Clacton group and said the driver had fled the scene.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to attend by the police.

They confirmed no one was trapped and said they dispatched two units at 12.55am on Sunday. On arrival they isolated the mains gas to ensure no risk of fire.

The car had smashed the wall of the kitchen behind the gas hob.

Did you see this incident or have any photos? Email matt.reason@archant.co.uk

