Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Part of the boatyard at Felixstowe Ferry was flooded as the tidal surge struck at midnight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Water came up higher than at lunchtime – even though the wind had dropped – sweeping up the slipway and onto the end of the fishing hamlet’s only road, reaching the toilet block by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club.

River water ran into the boatyard, though it is not believed any buildings were flooded, and surrounded Winkles café, leaving it stranded.

No homes were affected and no-one had to be evacuated. The cross-wall barrier was not required.

Police closed the road at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, and Environment Agency officials and a specialist Suffolk Fire and Rescue team kept a watch on the situation, along with residents.

All agreed the situation had passed off peacefully with water levels far lower than had been predicted.

Flood warnings had remained in place throughout the afternoon and evening though the risk had been downgraded following the afternoon high tides, with people urged to remain vigilant throughout the remainder of the day.

Between Old Felixstowe and Felixstowe Ferry, the sea had breached the shingle ridge in at least four places – punching through and tearing away thousands of tonnes of shingle, with the sea pouring through the gaps to create a huge “inland” lake, reaching the foot of the stepped wall.

It was not known how the river walls along the River Deben had fared.

Along Felixstowe seafront, water splashed onto the prom in places but appeared to cause no problems.