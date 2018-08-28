Partly Cloudy

Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

PUBLISHED: 21:26 03 November 2018

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks were asked to move back as the bonfire blazed Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks were asked to move back as the bonfire blazed Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

The bonfire at Stowmarket fireworks burned out of control and firefighters were called in Picture: SUZANNE DAYThe bonfire at Stowmarket fireworks burned out of control and firefighters were called in Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Eyewitnesses say there was some concern as the situation developed, at the Museum of East Anglian Life.

Strong winds fanned the flames, with the wind blowing the bonfire towards the crowd.

One fire crew from Stowmarket was called to the incident, but it was brought quickly under control.

Suzanne Day was in the crowds with her family. She said: ‘“Initially crowds were moved back because embers from the fire were drifting towards us, that caused a bit of panic.“ She said fire teams were on standby and they started to tackle the fire, but then a crew arrived on blue lights, causing further alarm. “The fire engine arrived with blue lights on and sirens. People had started to really worry by that point, especially when the bonfire started to collapse.” She said fire crews dealt with the sprawling fire quickly and the firework display went ahead as planned, although the start was a little delayed.

Retailers are keeping deals under wraps ahead of Black Friday

20:00 Sophie Barnett
Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday is coming - but will shoppers on Suffolk’s high streets be getting their hands on big bargains this year or will the best offers be online?

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

17:35 Adam Howlett
There were reports of large volumes of smoke coming from the old While Lion pub in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Video Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

17:16 James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Kesgrave parkrunner Susie Dyer: ‘Her enthusiasm and cheery smile will be in our hearts forever’

17:10 Steve Russell
'Her sunny disposition made people warm to her' - Susie Dyer Picture: Courtesy Ben Dyer

Londoner Susie adored her adopted Suffolk, and Ipswich Town. During a full life she corresponded with a prisoner on Death Row, and took up parkrunning at Kesgrave at 68

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

More than eight years of jail time was handed out in Suffolk and Essex this week. Two years of that went to a man who cut a mental health nurse - read the full details here.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

15:44 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

