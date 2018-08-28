Mild and dry day across Suffolk and north Essex for Bonfire Night

Autumn beauty shines through at Needham Lakes on a sunny afternoon Picture PETER GASKIN/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

With the fireworks set to go off across the region tonight for Bonfire Night it looks like conditions will remain dry.

The day will start dull but mild for most with temperatures around 11 or 12C.

As the goes on conditions should get brighter with temperatures increasing slightly to a high of around 14C with forecasters predicting light or moderate winds across the day.

For the main event tonight the skies will be cloudy in many places but without the chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures will stay at about 11C with winds remaining light.

Tuesday should also be a dry one across our region with temperatures set to rise again to about 15C in some areas.