Villagers’ wartime stories remembered

PUBLISHED: 13:49 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 28 October 2018

A book telling the stories of people from three Suffolk villages who served in the First World War has gone back on sale.

‘Lest we Forget’ was originally written for the 100th anniversary of the start of the Great War in 1914.

It tells the stories of men and one woman who were involved from the villages of Botesdale, Redgrave and Rickinghall, many of whom have their names inscribed on the war memorial in Botesdale market place.

The book is published by the Quatrefoil local history group and was written by Diana Maywhort and Deborah Wells.

It costs £7 and is available from Redgrave Community Shop or from the Quatrefoil website.

The book will also be available at Rickinghall Farmers’ Market on November 10.

Gallery: Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival

11:45 Dominic Moffitt
A Halloween Steampunk Festival at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.

Man charged with grievous bodily harm following Lowestoft stabbing incident

09:09 Anthony Carroll
Emergency services on the High Street in Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

A 49-year-old Lowestoft man has been charged in connection with an stabbing incident in the town’s High Street on Friday.

Free parking could save our town centres this Christmas

12:56 Katy Sandalls
Free parking is set to be offered in parts of east Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers have called for a free parking scheme being introduced in east Suffolk this Christmas to be extended to further encourage families to shop local and support their market towns.

Have you seen Aiden Rye?

10:43 Katy Sandalls
Essex Police are looking to speak to Aiden Rye Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police in Colchester are looking to speak to Aiden Rye,33, in connection with a burglary in the town.

Video: WATCH: Enormous abnormal load leaves Ipswich

10:33 Katy Sandalls
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Crowds gathered on Wherstead Road on Sunday morning to watch a huge electrical transformer make its way out of Ipswich.

Opinion: It is vital for the world to mark the centenary of the WWI Armistice

07:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich major Jane Riley helped to launch this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

On Saturday Suffolk officially launched this year’s Remembrance build-up – in what is almost certainly the most significant Armistice season that any of us can remember.

