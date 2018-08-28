Villagers’ wartime stories remembered

A book telling the stories of people from three Suffolk villages who served in the First World War has gone back on sale.

‘Lest we Forget’ was originally written for the 100th anniversary of the start of the Great War in 1914.

It tells the stories of men and one woman who were involved from the villages of Botesdale, Redgrave and Rickinghall, many of whom have their names inscribed on the war memorial in Botesdale market place.

The book is published by the Quatrefoil local history group and was written by Diana Maywhort and Deborah Wells.

It costs £7 and is available from Redgrave Community Shop or from the Quatrefoil website.

The book will also be available at Rickinghall Farmers’ Market on November 10.