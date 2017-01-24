Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Botched ramraid at Ravenswood Co-op as raiders get stolen vehicle stuck on bollard

14:48 24 January 2017

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Police are hunting two bungling ramraiders whose attempt to reverse a truck into an Ipswich Co-op was foiled when they impaled the vehicle on a metal bollard.

Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

The would-be thieves failed to smash their way into the Ravenswood store in Witney Close and had to flee on foot.

The incident occurred at around 5am today.

The scene of the attempted ram raid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

Anne-Marie Breach, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said police were called just after 9am to reports that a vehicle had gone over a bollard at the front of the store.

When CCTV was checked it is understood the blue Ford Ranger could be seen being driven at the shop, but became marooned on the bollard.

Two men got out of vehicle and are believed to have fled on foot. However, it is not known at this stage whether they had another vehicle nearby.

No arrests have been made so far, but police have traced the owner of the Ford Ranger.

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Bures, near Sudbury, a few days ago.

The raiders inability to overcome the bollard meant that no entry was gained to the Co-op and no damage was caused other than to the vehicle and the bollard.

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

Ms Breach said: “We are treating the incident as an attempted burglary and criminal damage.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about who was involved, should telephone Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

