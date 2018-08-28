Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 15:04 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 28 October 2018

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

Archant

A Suffolk boutique hotel and restaurant has been named as a regional winner in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide.

Dominique Tropeano says he is delighted with the award Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDominique Tropeano says he is delighted with the award Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Great House in Lavenham was announced in the newspaper’s guide of the best 100 places to stay across the country yesterday, and picked up the prestigious award for the east region.

Owner Dominique Tropeano, who bought the small luxury hotel and restaurant in January, said he was “very excited and very pleased” with the award.

The Sunday Times’ guide said: “Outside, you’ll find wonky, half-timbered, medieval Suffolk, but the moment you enter The Great House, you’re in rural France.

“Normal here is extraordinary. Staff welcome you by name as you first step through the low door to this creaky old house.”

Mr Tropeano, whose family also owns Colchester Zoo, said: “We’re delighted.

“We’re very excited and very pleased with it. I think it is a great reward for our efforts here at The Great House.”

The hotel and restaurant is situated in the centre of Lavenham and is a landmark 14th-century fully refurbished Grade II-listed property.

Its restaurant offers some 55 covers internally and a further 20 outside.

It also offers accommodation in five letting rooms which overlook the village’s Market Square.

Mr Tropeano said the award was very welcome in what is a challenging time for the hospitality industry.

“Generally, the hospitality industry is at an impasse, and is going through quite a difficult time,” he said.

“We’ve seen restaurants up and down the country, including some of the big boys, really struggling.

“I think it’s tough for a lot of industries at the moment.

“You can’t take anything for granted.

“We have generally done OK, but hopefully we can use this award to do better.”

Previously owned by Regis and Martine Crepy since the 1980s, the restaurant and hotel has won numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Mr Tropeano added that he is already planning for next year.

“We’ve got a busy Christmas ahead and then we start planning for 2019,” he said.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve The Great House, and we won’t be resting on our laurels.”

Topic Tags:

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

15:04 Michael Steward
The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

A Suffolk boutique hotel and restaurant has been named as a regional winner in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide.

Gallery: Autumnal scenes dominate the Suffolk landscape

17 minutes ago Ross Halls
Autumn Colours at Alton Water Picture: SIMON PAGE

The richness of autumn is all around us - giving food for thought for our community of iwitness photographers.

Gallery: Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival

11:45 Dominic Moffitt
A Halloween Steampunk Festival at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.

Anger after delays left Wherstead Road closed for hours

16:27 Katy Sandalls
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Residents and businesses have expressed their anger and concern ahead of a second weekend of work to move an abnormal load following hours of delays which caused traffic chaos in Ipswich.

Man charged with grievous bodily harm following Lowestoft stabbing incident

09:09 Anthony Carroll
Emergency services on the High Street in Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

A 49-year-old Lowestoft man has been charged in connection with an stabbing incident in the town’s High Street on Friday.

Villagers’ wartime stories remembered

13:49 Mark Langford
UCS students joined Ipswich primary school children, the British Legion, veterans and dignitaries to mark the Armistice at the First World War Field of Honour in Ipswich cemetery.

A book telling the stories of people from three Suffolk villages who served in the First World War has gone back on sale.

Free parking could save our town centres this Christmas

12:56 Katy Sandalls
Free parking is set to be offered in parts of east Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers have called for a free parking scheme being introduced in east Suffolk this Christmas to be extended to further encourage families to shop local and support their market towns.

Most read

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24