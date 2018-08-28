Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE Archant

A Suffolk boutique hotel and restaurant has been named as a regional winner in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide.

Dominique Tropeano says he is delighted with the award Picture: CONTRIBUTED Dominique Tropeano says he is delighted with the award Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Great House in Lavenham was announced in the newspaper’s guide of the best 100 places to stay across the country yesterday, and picked up the prestigious award for the east region.

Owner Dominique Tropeano, who bought the small luxury hotel and restaurant in January, said he was “very excited and very pleased” with the award.

The Sunday Times’ guide said: “Outside, you’ll find wonky, half-timbered, medieval Suffolk, but the moment you enter The Great House, you’re in rural France.

“Normal here is extraordinary. Staff welcome you by name as you first step through the low door to this creaky old house.”

Mr Tropeano, whose family also owns Colchester Zoo, said: “We’re delighted.

“We’re very excited and very pleased with it. I think it is a great reward for our efforts here at The Great House.”

The hotel and restaurant is situated in the centre of Lavenham and is a landmark 14th-century fully refurbished Grade II-listed property.

Its restaurant offers some 55 covers internally and a further 20 outside.

It also offers accommodation in five letting rooms which overlook the village’s Market Square.

Mr Tropeano said the award was very welcome in what is a challenging time for the hospitality industry.

“Generally, the hospitality industry is at an impasse, and is going through quite a difficult time,” he said.

“We’ve seen restaurants up and down the country, including some of the big boys, really struggling.

“I think it’s tough for a lot of industries at the moment.

“You can’t take anything for granted.

“We have generally done OK, but hopefully we can use this award to do better.”

Previously owned by Regis and Martine Crepy since the 1980s, the restaurant and hotel has won numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Mr Tropeano added that he is already planning for next year.

“We’ve got a busy Christmas ahead and then we start planning for 2019,” he said.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve The Great House, and we won’t be resting on our laurels.”