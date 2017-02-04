Boy, 15, dies after crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – arrest made

Clingoe Hill

A 54-year-old Clacton man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a teenage boy died in a crash in Colchester today.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance and paramedics, were called to the scene of the crash shortly before 12.05pm.

They arrived to find a car and a cyclist, a teenage boy, had collided on the road.

Paramedics then gave the boy advanced critical care but he died at the scene.

His family have been informed.

A 54-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the incident and is currently in custody for questioning.

The A133 is currently closed at Clingoe Hill between St Andrew’s Avenue and Colchester Road, the B1027, while police carry out accident investigation work.

Drivers heading towards Colchester are being diverted down Colchester Road, taking a route through the university towards the B&Q store at the Hythe.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information should call the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Alternatively, they can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk