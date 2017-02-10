Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

12:55 10 February 2017

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Archant

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Comment
The police cordon at Ancaster Road in IpswichThe police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

Meanwhile this morning police were given more time to question the first murder suspect to be arrested, a 39-year-old man.

He was detained several hours after the victim, who died at Ipswich Hospital, collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have now been laid at the junction with Ranelagh Road where the victim was found at around 6.30pm. Ancaster Road is still sealed off.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “This morning police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ipswich on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

“On the evening of the attack, police arrested a 39-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder, who was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Officers have this morning made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 28 hours to question the 39-year-old suspect.

“This will expire at 12.05pm tomorrow.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim, who is his 40s, is yet to take place.

A police scene remains in place in Ancaster Road, which is closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

This will remain in place until further notice as police continue to conduct further searches and carry out forensic examinations.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Suffolk Police Ipswich Hospital Martlesham Police Investigation Centre

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

12:04 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds.

Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds told to improve by CQC

8 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

A GP surgery serving 14,400 patients across Bury St Edmunds has been told to improve by health inspectors.

Four times the limit drink-driver left hole in 600-year-old building near Sudbury

11:58 Colin Adwent
The large hole left in the 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Russian-national who was more than four times the alcohol limit is facing jail after his car ploughed into a 15th century building.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

12:55 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

12:50 Jason Noble
The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

An academy trust which runs three Ipswich primary schools is set to more than double its number of schools this year – and is changing its name as it ventures further afield in Suffolk.

Family pay tribute to Ipswich D-Day hero Cyril Nixon

12:50 Adam Howlett
Cyril Nixon surrounded by his family in October 2016 after receiving a medal for his part in the Normandy landings. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Tributes have been paid to Suffolk D-Day veteran and ‘true gentleman’ Cyril Nixon who has died at the age of 92.

One lane of A12 at Witham remains closed after fatal lorry crash on Wednesday

10:54 Gemma Mitchell
The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

Forensic teams are today searching for other possible casualties of a major lorry crash on the A12.

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24