Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown Archant

A teenager who lost his life on a main road in Colchester yesterday has been named locally.

It is understood Jayson Gibson, 15, was the teenage boy riding his bike on Clingoe Hill when he was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Astra shortly before 12.05pm yesterday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance and paramedics, were called to the scene after witnesses dialled 999.

They arrived to find a car and a cyclist, a teenage boy, had collided on the road.

Paramedics then gave him advanced critical care but he died at the scene.

His family have since been informed.

Fresh appeals have been made by Essex Police today – detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of it to come forward.

A 54-year-old man Clacton arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the collision has now been released on bail until June 11 pending further enquiries.

Almost £100 has been raised via a crowdfunding campaign set up to support Mr Gibson’s family.

Money donated to the page will be passed to his relatives.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information should call PC Heidi Lee at the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

To donate to the crowdfunding page,click here.