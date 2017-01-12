Braintree Islamic Centre arson CCTV images released

CCTV images Archant

Detectives investigating a hate crime at a mid-Essex mosque have today released CCTV images as part of the case.

An arson attack took place at Braintree Islamic Centre last weekend, which is being treated by Essex Police as a hate crime.

Essex Police officers would like to speak to the two men shown in the images in connection with the incident.

The door to the Al Falah Braintree Islamic Centre, in Silks Way, was kicked in at around 2.30am on Sunday, January 8, before rubbish bags were set on fire and thrown onto the plastic roof.

It is alleged that bricks were also thrown at the mosque.

The crime is believed to be and being treated as a deliberate arson attack.

Anyone who recognises these men or has any information which might be helpful to the investigation should call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.