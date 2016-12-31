Braintree rugby stalwart Corinne Winwood is awarded BEM for services to the sport in Essex

After 26 years of continuous service to Braintree Rugby Club, a White Notley woman has been awarded a BEM in the New Year’s Honours List.

Corinne Winwood, 66, who describes herself as “a good organiser”, has held various roles at the club since 1990, including child welfare officer, schools liasion officer and secretary.

She founded the club’s now thriving youth section, which boasts around 350 players with ages ranging from U4s to U18s, after initially starting out with 67 players.

The mother-of-two has also been instrumental in setting up a youth academy for U17 and U18 players and was the driving force behind the club’s bid to become the first in Essex to be awarded the RFU’s Whole Club Seal of Approval in 2010 along with husband Barrie.

Corinne was awarded the BEM from the Queen for services to youth rugby in Essex, which was announced yesterday and currently chairs the club’s youth and mini section.

She said: “It’s a huge honour and I just can’t get my head around it to be honest. We had just returned from holiday in Mexico and there was a very official letter waiting for me. I thought ‘What have I done?’.

“I was very emotional when I opened it and got the news, because you don’t do things like this for reward. If you did, you’d be disappointed.”

Corinne said she has always been a rugby fan after watching her husband play when they first got together, but it was the involvement of a friend’s son that reignited her and Barrie’s interest.

She said: “We were due to go out for lunch over Christmas with friends but they said they couldn’t come because their son was playing rugby, so we said, ‘We like rugby, we’ll come along to watch’.

“When we went our two boys, Josh and Oliver, were bowled over by it, they loved it and it will be 26 years this December that we got involved.

“I always tell people I don’t play rugby, I just make sure it can be played.”

Corinne, who has two grandchildren, says she did have to adjust to being a female in such a male dominated sporting environment.

“It was hard sometimes, especially in the early years, I just kept my head down and worked hard.

“But we do have a really lovely club and it’s great to have been involved all this time and to have played a role in the development of the youngsters.”