Inquest opens into death of man killed when his car crashed into building

The incident happened on The Street in Bramford in the early hours of Monday morning Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY NEIL DIDSBURY

A coroner has opened the inquest into the death of a 59-year-old man killed in a crash in Bramford.

Robert Mills, who lived in the village, was driving a Ford Focus when it crashed into a building in The Street on September 10.

Opening the inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court yesterday was Dr Dan Sharpstone.

He told how police were called to the scene by a member of the public at around 6am that day.

Ambulance crews were also sent and attempts at CPR were made.

However, despite the best efforts of emergency crews, Mr Mills died at the scene.

Coroner’s officer Paul Sermons said the provisional cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with being involved in a road traffic collision.

He adjourned the inquest to allow a case review and further reports to be prepared. No fixed date was given for the next hearing.

People living in Bramford described Mr Mills as a well known and pleasant man.