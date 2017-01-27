‘Brave’ neighbour ran into bungalow to try to save woman in fatal fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road in Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

An investigation has begun into the tragedy at the semi-detached bungalow in Reid Close, off Malcolm Road. A woman was found dead inside the property a short time after firefighters were called at 7.45pm.

Early indications suggest the deceased, who is understood to have had a disability, was in a bedroom.

The ambulance service said two other people – believed to be members of the public – were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not require hospital treatment. It is believed they were overcome by smoke after trying to get into the property.

Neighbours said a neighbour – a man in his 30s – and a carer for the woman, who reported the fire to emergency services, tried to run into the bungalow to save the woman, but were unable to fight their way through the fire and smoke.

This morning, Stacey Adams, 28, of Reid Close, said: “My partner last night spoke to one of our neighbours, who said he ran into the house to try and save her, bless him.

The scene of the fatal fire in Reid Close this morning

“Apparently he only got as far as the hallway because of how bad it was. It was definitely brave of him. He is a really nice person.”

She added: “It is horrible to think this happened right on your doorstep. These are new houses – we moved in last March and I think she moved in a little bit afterwards.

“I was in the kitchen doing the washing up when I saw the flames and smoke coming out. It looked like it was at the back of the bungalow.

“The first thing I did was get my daughter – other neighbours had already called the fire service and police.

“You just don’t know how it happened. It is very sad.”

Emergency services in Reid Close last night

Suzzanna Blackett, 30, also of Reid Close, said she came home at around 9.15pm last night to the scene of police and firefighters.

“It was very surreal,” she said.

“I have spoken to my neighbour and she said that someone from across the road ran over to the house to try to help.

“It is just really sad. I didn’t know her, but I think she moved in after we did last March.”

The cause of the blaze is still yet to be established and police officers have said they are treating the incident as unexplained. At this stage there is nothing to suggest the fire was of suspicious origin. However, a full investigation is due to begin today to ascertain the case.

The fire at the semi-detached bungalow is understood to have been at the rear of the property.

Area Commander Dave Collins, who was the firefighter in charge at the scene last night, today said: “Suffolk Fire Services extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. It is important to acknowledge it is a very sad situation.

“The first breathing apparatus crews were faced with a very serious, well developed fire throughout the bungalow, and worked very hard in difficult and arduous conditions to bring the fire under control. They did an excellent job.

“The fire had taken a substantial hold. There was a lot of smoke and combustible products inside.

“They had it under control very quickly, probably within a quarter of an hour to 20 minutes.

The scene of the fatal fire incident in Reid Close in Ipswich.

“We will be at the scene this morning and for sometime throughout the day.

“The investigation will be looking to establish the cause of the fire and the last actions of the deceased.”

At the scene this morning, Ian Bowell, area commander at the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “At the moment, we believe the fire is not suspicious. We believe it to be accidental.

“The early indications are that it may have started in the bedroom. However, a full fire investigation will be carried out (today).”

He added that the fire had caused extensive damage inside the bungalow, and that the fire had burned “quickly and for a long time” before it was extinguished.

Malcolm Road, Ipswich, near the scene of the fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police were alerted by the fire service just after 7.45pm to reports of a fire at the property and that one person was believed to be inside.

“Emergency services attended however the woman was found deceased inside the home a short time later.

“A cordon has been put in place around the property while initial enquiries get under way to determine what happened.”

Police have not confirmed any further details about the victim, including her age.

Officers were contacting the woman’s next-of-kin throughout the night and again this morning.

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is very sad. It’s horrible that it is right on your doorstep. My thoughts go out to her friends and family.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were all sent to tackle the fire at the semi-detached bungalow – from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations. Firefighters had left the scene by 9.10pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “We were called at 7.46pm last night to a fire in Ipswich.

“The hazardous area response team, an ambulance, an ambulance officer and a critical care paramedic from SARS (Suffolk Accident Rescue Service) attended.

“Sadly one patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two others were treated for smoke inhalation, and discharged from (the) scene.”

Police and fire investigators are working to discover the cause of the blaze and asked anyone who may have information to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 357 of January 26