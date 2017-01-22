Partly Cloudy

Brave woman fights off attacker during ‘rare and shocking’ incident in Colchester’s Serpentine Walk

15:35 22 January 2017

The attack happened in Colchester.

The attack happened in Colchester.

A young woman bravely fought off an attacker as he attempted to drag her into a car as she walked home from a night out in Colchester.

Comment

A senior detective has described the incident as “a rare and shocking event for the town”.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Colchester’s Serpentine Walk around 1.50am today when a man grabbed her and tried to pull her into a sliver car, which was being driven by another man.

However the woman managed to fight the man off and run away.

She was very shaken, but uninjured and reported what happened to Essex Police straight away.

Detective Sergeant Richard Edwards, of Colchester CID, said the victim was making her way back home when she was grabbed from behind by the man.

He said there is “no indication” the suspect was known to her.

“She was not that far from home, just around the corner,” he said. “She was on her own at the time and had been out in town.

“It’s a fairly unusual and very rare event to get an incident like this without there being some sort of previous connection between the parties to have this occur.

“We’re aware of the ramifications around that and we’ll be trying to step up policing around that area with extra patrols.

“The victim was shaken, but not physically hurt in any way. She attempted to fight back and her own actions have prevented the incident escalating and becoming more serious – she did very well.”

Although police are treating the attack as a “single one-off incident”, Det Sgt Edwards said: “It would certainly be advisable for people to be extra vigilant about where they are walking and who they are with.

“People need to be more mindful about their personal safety when they’re walking home at night.”

Forensic as well as general investigations are ongoing in and around Serpentine Walk, which is a residential street located off the town’s usually busy Cowdray Avenue.

Although it would have been quieter at the time of the incident, Det Sgt Edwards has urged anyone who saw anything, no matter how insignifcant it may seem, or anyone with information to contact Det Con Duncan Collyer at Colchester police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

