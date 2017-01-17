Brawl over alleged queue-jumping at Bury St Edmunds taxi rank costs two men dear

A drunken taxi rank brawl has proved costly for two men who must now pay a total of £1,700 between them in court fines and costs.

Mark Haill, of Gedding Road, Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, and Dean Ayers, of Clare Close, Mildenhall, appeared together in the dock before Ipswich magistrates to admit threatening behaviour towards each other.

The pair, who were unacquainted until the dust-up on August 14 last year, talked to each other and appeared to get on well as they sat together after magistrates left the courtroom to decide on their sentences.

The Bench had previously heard neither man wanted to pursue charges against the other when police originally approached them following the fight.

However, a charge was laid by the Crown Prosecution Service after officers had viewed CCTV footage of the fracas at the taxi rank in the Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds.

When the magistrates returned to pass sentence they fined 35-year-old Haill £796 and ordered him to pay £50 costs, as well as £79 to the victims’ fund.

Ayers, a 30-year-old landscape gardener with no previous convictions, was fined £675 and ordered to pay £50 costs, along with £67 to the victims’ fund.

Earlier in the hearing prosecutor Tess Mann said the incident happened in the early hours of August 14 last year.

CCTV showed Ayers and Haill had been involved in a verbal altercation that turned into a fight.

The court heard Ayers, Haill and a woman were said to have been involved, kicking and punching one another, while bystanders looked on. Haill ended up with a bloody nose.

No action was taken against the woman who was a friend of Haill.

Lyndon Davies, representing Ayers, said his client was extremely ashamed and apologetic for his actions after things clearly got out of hand.

Ayers had got out of a taxi after believed the fare back to Mildenhall was extortionate.

An argument began after it was thought there had been queue-jumping. Ayers believed Haill was going to hit him so he struck Haill first.

Haill, representing himself, said: “I’m very ashamed of what I have done. It shouldn’t have happened. It was a drunken misunderstanding which should not have taken place really.”