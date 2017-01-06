Breathtaking sunset over Cransford by iwitness24 user Allison Balaam is our picture of the day

Stunning colour sky and trees in silhouette tonight as the sun goes down over Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day – and here is today’s.

Allison Balaam submitted this brilliantly taken photo of the sun setting over the village of Cransford, catching vibrant oranges in the sky with a large tree in the foreground being silhouetted perfectly.

Each day we receive a wealth of photos from out iwitness24 members featuring everything from landscapes and candid nature pictures to breaking news scenes.

We highlight our favourite through our picture of the day feature – sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day could be yours.

We also run a weekly challenge, asking readers to send in their photos of a specific topic. This week the theme is a moment in time, 3pm to be exact – have you got a photo you could submit?

