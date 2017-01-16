Brexit vote brings mini-state Sealand population explosion problem

Sealand

A tiny independent mini-state off the Suffolk coast is bracing itself for an influx of migrants – due to the votes for Brexit and Donald Trump.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owners of Sealand, a former war-time fort six miles off Felixstowe, say they have been receiving hundreds of applications every day for citizenship since the two elections last year.

At the moment it has not issued any fresh passports – which has been the principality’s policy since 9/11 for security reasons – and it would face difficulties in becoming home to too many people as the legs of the tennis-court sized structure have accommodation for only 150 people.

Prince Michael of Sealand said one option could be to reclaim land – an option he has been looking at for many years for a range of uses, including an offshore casino and hotel – around the North Sea fort, or use floating platforms.

He told the EADT: “The number of applications has been staggering – there have literally been hundreds every day via the web site.

“We have replied to some out of courtesy but have not been able to reply to them all. It’s not been possible; there have been too many and we could not cope.

“It has been surprising but everything has gone a bit funny over the past year with the Brexit vote here in the UK and Trump in America.”

This year is the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state of Sealand by Prince Michael’s father, Major Roy Bates, a former 8th Army Royal Fusiliers officer and a wealthy businessman.

Built in 1942, it has had a colourful history, including seven wars – skirmishes and battles, attempts at coups by covetous camps keen to take the island for themselves.

It has its own flag, currency, stamps and passports, and national anthem.