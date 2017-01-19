Partly Cloudy

Bridget Muttock finally retiring from Depperhaugh nursing home at Hoxne at 80

18:30 19 January 2017

Bridget Muttock and manager Alison Fallowfield, seated, with some of the home’s other long serving staff.

Bridget Muttock and manager Alison Fallowfield, seated, with some of the home's other long serving staff.

Archant

Carer Bridget Muttock has some heartfelt advice for anyone contemplating retirement in their 60s – don’t do it.

Comment

She said: “I have always loved work. It’s what gets you up in the morning and keeps you young.”

Tomorrow she will take that big step and leave work, retiring from The Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne on her 80th birthday after 33 years working there.

A former agricultural worker, Mrs Muttock, fondly known as Biddy, recalled that it was an almost chance visit to The Depperhaugh which began her lengthy service.

She said: “I came to see the then owner, John White, to inquire about possible work at 4.30pm. By 5pm I was in my overalls and starting work as a carer.

“Today, the home has all been modernised but back then it was something almost out of Downton Abbey.

“It was a private residential home. There was silver service and the residents, who included lords and ladies back then, had little bells to ring if they wanted help in some way, perhaps picking their paper up from the floor.”

Mrs Muttock, a mother of three with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, said The Depperhaugh has a deep family connection as her husband Mason worked alongside her as the gardener for 10 years.

On only one occasion did she perhaps see too much of the home.

She said: “In the winter of 1987 I had finished my shift and went to go home, but discovered a thick blanket of snow outside. We were stuck here for 10 days.”

Mrs Muttock, who lives in Tannington and has worked as a carer, senior carer, cook and domestic, said: “I have absolutely loved every minute. That why I am still here. The Depperhaugh almost gets under your skin.”

Alison Fallowfield, manager of the home, now run by Kingsley Healthcare, said: “The experience we have got here is fantastic. Why should people retire at 65 or 67? Biddy has so much empathy for our residents because she knows how you feel when you get older.”

At a home where 10 members have staff have clocked up a remarkable 240 years of service, Mrs Muttock won’t even be the longest serving employee at her retirement tea party. That honour goes to groundsman Barry Freeman who has worked at The Depperhaugh for 37 years.

Bridget Muttock finally retiring from Depperhaugh nursing home at Hoxne at 80

18:30 19 January 2017

