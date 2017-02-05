‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School
16:00 05 February 2017
It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.
From Monday, Farlingaye High stages a four-day run of Fame - the Musical.
Almost entirely managed by pupils at the Woodbridge school, it features a cast of 50 led by Year 11’s Connie Lamb as Carmen Diaz, and sixth-formers Harry Longbottom, as Nick Piazza; Beth Hurry as Serena Katz, and Tom Beattie playing Jack Zakowski.
Pupils also provide musical accompaniment, and support behind-the-scenes.
Producer and musical director Rob Picton said: “There’s lots of energy in the show. It’s very vibrant, with dancing throughout, but it’s quite a gritty musical.”
The production is directed and choreographed by the drama department’s Charlotte Baldwin, while music teacher Gemma Martino conducts the band.
