Britain’s Got Talent rejection means no Simon Cowell meet-up for Essex MP

Colchester MP Will Quince

Colchester’s MP has said he is relieved Britain’s Got Talent bosses have not called him back to the next stage of the reality show.

Will Quince, a keen singer, agreed to audition for the prime time show if enough money could be raised for charity.

More than £1,000 will now go to local causes. Mr Quince was told he would have heard by February if he had progressed to the next round, but he hasn’t. He said: “Actually it is quite a relief. I thought if I did get through, they would give me a hard time. I’m quite relieved. It was fun and it raised over £100 for three local charities. It showed the town that MPs are not stuffy politicians. We are happy to get involved for good local causes and make fool of ourselves in aid of a good cause.” He said that his disappointment may not be as great as other contestants, but he did feel their pain. The open auditions for the hit talent show was held at the Firstsite art gallery in September.