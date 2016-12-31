British Empire Medal for Katrina Whittaker from Braintree

Katrina Whittaker www.david-baird.co.uk

An inspirational woman from Braintree has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her charity work supporting people with mental illness.

Katrina Whittaker, 66, runs two Rethink support groups – one each for carers and sufferers.

Eight years ago she set up an art group at Braintree Community Centre for people coping with mental illness and has since organised an exhibition of the pieces they created.

In 2011 it was named Rethink Mental Illness Group of the Year.

She also runs a group for carers, providing emotional support and signposting to other mental health services.

Katrina said: “I am shocked and surprised and really thrilled – I feel honoured.

“I had to keep reading it over and over because I didn’t think it was right.”

She first became involved with Rethink 20 years ago when her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and was helped by the charity.

Rethink provides support for people with a variety of mental health issues.

Eileen Murphy, head of participation at Rethink Mental Illness, added: “Katrina has been a brilliant, passionate advocate for mental illness for many years. She has made a difference to so many people’s lives. We couldn’t be happier to see her honoured in this way.”