Memories of Britannia Road Primary School Maritime Day in 1982

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture?

Pupils were all at sea, so to speak, at an Ipswich school – as they took part in a Maritime Day.

Britannia Road School Maritime Day in 1982

The event was held at Britannia Road Primary School back in 1982 and certainly proved popular with the youngsters, and teachers, who dressed up as seafaring characters – everyone from pirates to Royal Navy sailors.

Pupils take to the stage for Britannia Road School Maritime Day

The whole school took part in the pageant with a day of maritime activities and a performance in the afternoon in the hall.

Some of the youngsters who took part - probably in their 40s now

The school, situated on Britannia Road in south Ipswich, today has 656 pupils, including a 26-place nursery.

Many creative costumes were on show

Maritime Day is a world day that focuses on the marine environment, as well as safety and security for boats and ships.

Did you take part in the Maritime Day at Britannia Road School in 1982?

Were you captured in this picture gallery from the event at the school over 30 years ago, or can you name someone who was there? Did you go to Britannia Primary School in the 1980s? Share your memories by emailing ross.halls@archant.co.uk