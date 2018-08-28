Memories of Britannia Road Primary School Maritime Day in 1982
Pupils were all at sea, so to speak, at an Ipswich school – as they took part in a Maritime Day.
The event was held at Britannia Road Primary School back in 1982 and certainly proved popular with the youngsters, and teachers, who dressed up as seafaring characters – everyone from pirates to Royal Navy sailors.
The whole school took part in the pageant with a day of maritime activities and a performance in the afternoon in the hall.
The school, situated on Britannia Road in south Ipswich, today has 656 pupils, including a 26-place nursery.
Maritime Day is a world day that focuses on the marine environment, as well as safety and security for boats and ships.
