Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before dying from pneumonia at Ipswich flat

20:45 06 February 2017

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Archant

The brother of a mentally-ill Suffolk man feared his sibling was “about to deteriorate into a crisis” in the days before his death, an inquest heard.

Comment
The messy Ipswich flat in which David Martin was found dead in September 2014The messy Ipswich flat in which David Martin was found dead in September 2014

David Martin was found by a friend “foaming from the mouth and unresponsive” at his Ipswich flat on September 11, 2014 – four days after his 52nd birthday. The cause of death has been identified as pneumonia.

The inquest, which opened yesterday, heard David suffered from a range of mental and physical health issues throughout his adult life, including bipolar manic depression and schizo-affective disorder, as well as problems with drugs and alcohol.

His younger brother, Steve Martin, told the inquest his sibling’s condition had worsened over time, with every episode of mental ill-health “stripping away a little more reality” as he became increasingly delusional.

In a statement, read out by Suffolk Coroner Peter Dean, Steve said that although his brother “dearly loved those that were close to him” he was incapable of looking after himself.

David Martin, pictured when he was at high schoolDavid Martin, pictured when he was at high school

After seeing his brother for the last time, four days before his death, Steve said he was “concerned” David’s mental health was “about to deteriorate into crisis”. He said his filthy flat was of particular concern, as this was often “the precursor to a mental health crisis”.

Steve has previously criticised the care his brother received from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). His statement to the inquest repeated concerns the NSFT had allowed his brother to live in cold, damp and squalid conditions, failed to ensure he was taking his medication, and did not take action when he was known to be using illicit drugs, namely amphetamines.

However NSFT staff involved in David’s care told yesterday’s inquest at The Coroner’s Court, Ipswich, that his condition was within “normal parameters” and did not warrant extra action.

Lee Peryer, David’s support worker, who last visited him three days before his death, said he “came away confident it was a routine visit”.

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Although he noted David appeared to have taken amphetamines in recent days, saying his “conversation was wilder than usual”, he did not, and does not, believe that David was in a state of crisis.

Mr Peryer also acknowledged David’s flat looked “more dishevelled” after he had chosen to stop paying for a cleaner, but claimed it was usual for it to be untidy. He described the flat as “organised chaos” but said it was how David chose to live and should not be considered a reason to intervene. “There’s no doubt that David had significant long-term mental health problems, however it does not follow that individuals with mental health issues do not have the capacity to make decisions relating to their day to day life,” he added.

Psychiatric nurse Deogracias Lapena also claimed David’s condition was normal. He said: “During the time that I visited, there was no indication that his mental state warranted concern.”

He said David was taking his medication as prescribed, despite his brother claiming to have found “two shopping bags” filled with prescribed drugs, after his death.

David’s GP Lynne James gave the inquest details of his prescriptions as well as the physical and mental problems from which he suffered.

In addition to his psychiatric conditions, David suffered ongoing complications from a number of serious injuries, as well as issues related to his poor lifestyle, such as high cholesterol.

Dr Dean noted there was a “considerable raft” of health conditions.

Pathologist John Chapman highlighted several “significant findings” from his post-mortem investigation, which he said could be connected with poor diet, heavy drinking and drug-taking.

David’s heart was found to be almost twice its normal size and his liver was also enlarged and fatty. A toxicology test revealed high levels of amphetamine and codeine, though neither were considered to be fatal.

The most likely cause of death, Dr Chapman said, was pneumonia relating to a “very significant infection involving a lot of the lung tissue”.

When questioned as to the cause of pneumonia, Dr Chapman acknowledged it could have been related a cold, damp flat, but said it was more likely to be linked to David’s poor unhealthy lifestyle.

Dr Chapman said David would have been showing symptoms for “at least several days” but could not specify how many.

The inquest is set to continue tomorrow.

Keywords: NHS

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

18 minutes ago Jason Noble
The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

An academy trust which runs three Ipswich primary schools is set to more than double its number of schools this year – and is changing its name as it ventures further afield in Suffolk.

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

19 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The brother of a mentally-ill Suffolk man feared his sibling was “about to deteriorate into a crisis” in the days before his death, an inquest heard.

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

17:59 Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Flowers, a candle and a heart-shaped balloon saying ‘I love you’ have been left at the scene of yesterday’s crash near Bardwell where a woman in her 30s died.

Hundreds raised for cyclist, 15, who died in Clingoe Hill crash in Colchester

19:05 Jason Noble
Flowers left at junction on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, after accident on Saturday.

More than £1,200 has been raised online to support the family of a 15-year-old cyclist killed in a crash on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday.

Haverhill rector Ian Finn reveals his three-year nightmare after being cleared of fraud charges

18:59 Jane hunt
Clergyman Ian Finn has been cleared.

A Suffolk clergyman has spoken of his three year “nightmare ordeal” after a jury cleared him of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees.

Essex MP hails UK aid which is saving lives in Syria

18:49 Annabelle Dickson
International Development Secretary Priti Patel visits Syrian refugee & Lebanese schoolchildren in Lebanon supported by UK aid. Photo: Robert Oxley/DFID

Essex MP Priti Patel has hailed the impact of UK aid following a visit to Jordan and Lebanon.

Newmarket jockey William Carson spared jail for driving BMW while banned and refusing breath test

16:13 Colin Adwent
A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers.

A jockey has been spared an immediate prison term after he was suspected of drink-driving only 10 days after being banned from the road.

Most read

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo: Wayne Savage

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 players - the top ten!

Allan Hunter enjoys a cigarette after Town's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom. Kevin Beattie and Robin Turner are also in celebratory mood.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Video: Speaker John Bercow announces he will block Donald Trump from speaking in parliament

Speaker of the House John Bercow spoke to pupils at Holmwood House School in Colchester on Thursday, 07 November.

Historic Cornard church’s £750,000 Heritage Lottery bid to fund makeover

Peter Halden and Rev Chris Ramsey are trying to raise funds for an expansion at St Andrew's Church in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24