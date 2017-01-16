Partly Cloudy

BT takes new action to beat unwanted calls

17:20 16 January 2017

BT has launched a new service to combat nuisance calls.

BT has launched a new service to combat nuisance calls.

C1 PHOTOGRAPHY

BT has launched a new crackdown on nuisance calls and launched a new free service – the first of its kind in the UK – to help its home phone customers in East Anglia stop the millions of unwanted calls received every year.

Comment

The company said it was “declaring war” on the companies that regularly pester its customers with nuisance calls on subjects such as PPI and personal accident claims.

Across the UK, BT estimates that the BT Call Protect service could divert up to 30 million nuisance calls a week to a junk voicemail box – preventing them from irritating customers.

The Call Protect Service has been designed so it is easy for customers to switch on and simple to manage from the home phone or online.

The latest research carried out for BT shows that in the East of England on average people receive between three and four nuisance calls a week.

More than a quarter of people are concerned about their parents or grandparents getting nuisance calls in case they are conned.

The BT Call Protect service diverts calls before they reach and irritate a customer unlike reactive blocking where the customer has been troubled and where the numbers used by nuisance callers are changed frequently to avoid detection.

This should reduce the number of such calls customers receive. BT says recent data shows that it could divert up to 15 million calls a week.

Although the BT blacklist will divert the top offending nuisance callers, for calls not captured by the technology, customers will be able compile their own personal blacklist, by adding individual unwanted numbers. They can add a number simply by dialling 1572 after receiving the call or by going online.

If large numbers of customers identify troublesome numbers that they wish to divert they will be also added to the BT blacklist. They can also set BT Call Protect to divert whole categories of calls.

Keywords: BT BT United Kingdom

