Buckingham Palace confirms Queen will miss Sandringham Christmas Day church service due to heavy cold

The Queen is not attending the Sandringham Christmas morning church service today as she continues to recover from a heavy cold this week, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip were due to leave London for the Norfolk estate by train earlier in the week, but delayed their journey until Thursday after coming down with colds.

The palace confirmed on Thursday that the couple had flown by helicopter from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham instead.

But the spokesman for the palace has this morning confirmed the Queen would not be at the usual morning service while she continued to recover.

“Her Majesty the Queen will not attend church at Sandringham this morning.

“The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery,” the spokesman added.

“Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day.”

During her annual Christmas Day broadcast, the Queen will pay tribute to inspirational people across the country.

In her televised message the Queen said “on our own” we could not solve global problems but the collective effect of many could have a positive impact.

She said: “But even with the inspiration of others, it’s understandable that we sometimes think the world’s problems are so big that we can do little to help.

“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”

In her message to the nation the Queen singled out for special praise ordinary people like volunteers and carers doing “extraordinary things”.

She described how Mother Teresa, declared a saint this year by Pope Francis, summed up the contributions of these unsung heroes with the words: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

There was no mention in the Christmas message of Brexit, which saw David Cameron resign as prime minister in the wake of the UK voting to leave the European Union.

The Queen also highlighted the work of organisations associated with members of her family, like the medical staff and crew members from East Anglian Air Ambulance with whom her grandson William flies helicopters.

In her message she said: “A few months ago, I saw inspiration of a different kind when I opened the new Cambridge base of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where Prince William works as a helicopter pilot.

“It was not hard to be moved by the dedication of the highly-skilled doctors, paramedics and crew, who are called out on average five times a day.”

As she spoke, footage was shown of her visit, with the Duke of Edinburgh, to the new base, with William showing his grandparents the rear of a helicopter where equipment was stored.