Bucklesham Primary School wins Gold School Games Mark award for excellent PE provision

14:29 03 February 2017

Bucklesham Primary School has been awarded a gold sports award from the school games. Left to right, Mrs Garnham, Lily Melero, Ali Furlong, Chloe Holt, Mia Phillips, Mrs Weeks.

An Ipswich primary school has been given a rare prestigious award honouring their sports provision.

Bucklesham Primary School, attended by just 97 pupils, achieved the Gold School Games Mark award for their commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sport in 2015/16.

The School Games Mark is a government scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to developing competition.

Ofsted has previously praised the school for their ‘golden mile’ community running project and athletics provision. The school’s PE lessons, including popular after-school sessions, include football, netball, tag-rugby, basketball and rounders.

Headteacher Susan Todd said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this major achievement. Sport is a big priority for us.

“Children learn communication and teamwork skills and these are transferred into the classroom. We see this when they are working in groups. They are learning to co-operate with each other and accept and respect other pupils’ ideas.

“We will now aim for the platinum award next year.”

