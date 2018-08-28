Police helicopter searches for cash machine raiders

The raiders ripped a cash machine from Budgens in Ferry Road, Hullbridge Picture: GOOGLE Google

Raiders used a digger to rip a cash machine from a shop wall – in the latest in a string of attacks on businesses in Essex and Suffolk.

The burglary happened just after 3am at the Budgens in Ferry Road, Hullbridge, between Chelmsford and Southend.

Essex Police said a digger had been used to pull the ATM from the outside wall.

The burglars are then reported to have fled in two vehicles, one of which has been described as a black Audi.

A police helicopter was called in to search the area and found two vehicles which we believe may have been involved in the incident. Recovery work was said to be ongoing this morning.

The burglary follows a series of ram raids, which have plagued the region in recent months.

Earlier this month, the McColl’s in Long Melford High Street was raided by thieves who again used a digger to removee the cash machine.

Previous raids have hit newsagents, Co-op stores and post offices, costing tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Essex Police have not said whether the latest crime is thought to be linked with the serious of raids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 76 of 23/10. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.